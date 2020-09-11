Amarillo Crunch Fitness joins flights of stairs challenge to honor 9/11 fallen first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Since this morning staff and members of the community have been climbing 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Twin Towers.
“This is honoring our fallen for 9/11 anybody is welcome to come." said Mari Quiroz, general manager at Crunch Fitness. "We’re also having some of our firefighters from local fire stations participate as well as some of our management team so, if you’ve never been here before, be my guest.”
Participants will receive a free one week membership to Crunch fitness as well as a feature on their social media page.
The 9/11 remembrance climb will be happening until 9:00 pm.
