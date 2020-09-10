WTAMU homecoming activities cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University has cancelled its regular homecoming activities this year, but students on campus will still carry on some traditions.
The homecoming parade, alumni gatherings and the community market will not be held due to concerns about COVID-19, according to university officials.
“For the safety of WT students, the community, alumni and friends, we have made the decision that there will not be a traditional homecoming this year with general public activities and events,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association.
Though most regular events are cancelled, WT student government will still announce their homecoming court at the football game on October 24.
“This has been a year of challenges, but Buffs are strong and resilient, so I know we will be back soon with a great celebration of our WT community,” Hall said.
WT elected to continue fall football this year while enforcing safety measures in the stadium.
