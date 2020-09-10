Weekend warm-up!

We are in store for another chilly night with cloudy skies and lows in the 40s but at least the winds are light. Cloudy skies will hang around for the first part of the day before the clouds start to break up and allow lots of sunshine to spread across the area. Highs will rebound into the mid 70s with light winds. If you are ready for the weekend then get ready for lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Our winds won’t be too bad either at around 10 mph.