State health officials report 8 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | September 10, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 5:02 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico today.

The state reported two new cases in Curry County, one new case in Quay County and five new cases in Roosevelt County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 816.

Including today’s new cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 26,429 COVID-19 cases.

As of today, there are 80 people hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19. 14,120 people have recovered.

There are 1,031 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 715

Quay County: 66

Roosevelt County: 219

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

There are 10,854 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 236

Childress County: 60

Collingsworth County: 17

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 229

Deaf Smith County: 967

Donley County: 55

Gray County: 264

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 105

Hartley County: 114

Hemphill County: 64

Hutchinson County: 153

Lipscomb County: 26

Moore County: 1,126

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 111

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 392

Potter County: 4,244

Randall County: 2,395

Roberts County: 8

Sherman County: 55

Swisher County: 95

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,786 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 10

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 201

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 49

Collingsworth County: 14

Dallam County: 207

Deaf Smith County: 913

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 248

Hall County: 13

Hartley County: 105

Hansford County: 88

Hemphill County: 46

Hutchinson County: 130

Lipscomb County: 21

Motley County: 6

Moore County: 1,066

Ochiltree County: 95

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 351

Potter County: 3,904

Randall County: 2,036

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 46

Swisher County: 83

Wheeler County: 41

There have also been 170 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 4

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 55

Randall County: 35

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,231

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

