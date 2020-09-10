State health officials report 8 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico today.
The state reported two new cases in Curry County, one new case in Quay County and five new cases in Roosevelt County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 816.
Including today’s new cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 26,429 COVID-19 cases.
As of today, there are 80 people hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19. 14,120 people have recovered.
There are 1,031 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 715
Quay County: 66
Roosevelt County: 219
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
There are 10,854 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 236
Childress County: 60
Collingsworth County: 17
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 229
Deaf Smith County: 967
Donley County: 55
Gray County: 264
Hall County: 16
Hansford County: 105
Hartley County: 114
Hemphill County: 64
Hutchinson County: 153
Lipscomb County: 26
Moore County: 1,126
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 111
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 392
Potter County: 4,244
Randall County: 2,395
Roberts County: 8
Sherman County: 55
Swisher County: 95
Wheeler County: 42
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,786 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 10
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 201
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 49
Collingsworth County: 14
Dallam County: 207
Deaf Smith County: 913
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 248
Hall County: 13
Hartley County: 105
Hansford County: 88
Hemphill County: 46
Hutchinson County: 130
Lipscomb County: 21
Motley County: 6
Moore County: 1,066
Ochiltree County: 95
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 351
Potter County: 3,904
Randall County: 2,036
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 46
Swisher County: 83
Wheeler County: 41
There have also been 170 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 4
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 55
Randall County: 35
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,231
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
