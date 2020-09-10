Porcupine video at Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center reaches millions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A video of the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center rescuing a porcupine that was covered in ants has gone viral.
The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center received national attention on social media after they posted a Facebook live of them rescuing a porcupine covered in ants. The video went viral and is currently at 5 million views.
Volunteers at the center found the porcupine suffering on their porch and brought her in to clean the ants off. The porcupine came to the right place to get help.
“They we’re bathing her for a good hour or maybe even more, of just kind of going slow. They had a bottle brush, and kind of brushing him off and being careful not to hurt her and or to get hurt by her just because she was afraid of course. And they’re not used to humans handling them,” said Christy Rowley, volunteer at The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
As they were cleaning her, the owner started a Facebook live, and the video took off from there.
Click here to watch the Facebook Live video.
The video reached people across the country as well as people in the community leaving the center with more donations.
“I think it’s, it’s educated people in the community about it. And mostly, just let some more people know that we are here. Anything like that, that we get out that, that a lot of people view. Always ends up getting us people that, you know comment on our posts. Hey I didn’t know you guys were here. Or call us and say hey I’ve got a hurt bird and I saw your porcupine video and realized you guys were in the community,” said Rowley.
The porcupine is still recovering, but is not fully healed yet.
“Took her to the vet the next day and found that she had a sore under her tail. So we’ve had her on two different antibiotics to try to get that cleared up and finally it’s all healed up. And so she’s a juvenile so she’s not quite ready to go yet. She still needs some supportive care. And you know, right feeding schedule and just getting her a little bit older before we release her,” said Rowley.
“It kind of took us a little bit to figure out what he liked and then we found out he really likes sweet potatoes and acorns. So we feed him that with some veggies and then the esbilac formula,” said Whitney Nolan, volunteer at The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
The porcupine is doing well and the wound has healed. She needs to put on more weight and age more before she’s released.
“We got some donations through it and just think some more notice from people and so we have some more followers because of that. Because they found it on Facebook, watching it, and then came and joined our page. Which is always good because the more people that follow us, the more our message gets out there, that number one we’re here to help people in the panhandle that come across wildlife because not everybody knows that we’re here and we’re glad to take in their wildlife that needs help,” said Rowley.
The center has also received quite a following on the social media platform Tik Tok, to reach the younger generation.
They will release the porcupine once it’s healthy and old enough. They might keep it over the winter and release it in the spring, depending on its eating habits.
