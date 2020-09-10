The Pavilion at NWTHS hosts virtual event to raise awareness on suicide prevention day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Pavilion at Northwest Texas Healthcare System is raising awareness this World Suicide Prevention Day with a virtual event Thursday.
A Facebook live event this evening will include Medical Director of Behavioral Health Services, Dr. Guillermo Garcia.
Dr. Garcia will be discussing issues concerning suicide and mental health.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress. A counselor can be reached by called 1-800-273-8255. You can also call the Pavilion at (806) 354-1810.
