5 new COVID-19 cases, 4 recoveries in Dallam County

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) -There are now 23 active COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.
The report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows five new cases and four recoveries in Dallam County.
There are now a total of 229 cases in Dallam County, with 207 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 18 active cases.
There are now a total of 114 cases in Hartley County, with 105 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves five active cases.
There have been a total of 343 combined cases in the counties.
There are 10,854 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 236
Childress County: 60
Collingsworth County: 17
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 229
Deaf Smith County: 967
Donley County: 55
Gray County: 264
Hall County: 16
Hansford County: 105
Hartley County: 114
Hemphill County: 64
Hutchinson County: 153
Lipscomb County: 26
Moore County: 1,126
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 111
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 392
Potter County: 4,244
Randall County: 2,395
Roberts County: 8
Sherman County: 55
Swisher County: 95
Wheeler County: 42
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,786 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 10
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 201
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 49
Collingsworth County: 14
Dallam County: 207
Deaf Smith County: 913
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 248
Hall County: 13
Hartley County: 105
Hansford County: 88
Hemphill County: 46
Hutchinson County: 130
Lipscomb County: 21
Motley County: 6
Moore County: 1,066
Ochiltree County: 95
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 351
Potter County: 3,904
Randall County: 2,036
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 46
Swisher County: 83
Wheeler County: 41
There have also been 170 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 4
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 55
Randall County: 35
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,231
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 1,026 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 716
Quay County: 65
Roosevelt County: 214
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.