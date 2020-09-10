Hundreds of Butterflies will be released at Hope & Healing Place event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 500 hundred butterflies will be released this Saturday, September 12 to help families through the loss of a loved one.
The Hope and Healing Place has organized their annual Wings of Hope event that is a family-friendly ceremony that consists of releasing butterflies to reflect, remember and celebrate the loved ones we have lost.
“We feel though as life is starting you’re like the caterpillar,” said Laurie Howard, community director at HHP. “You’re just walking around like it’s normal and then death hits you and you almost cocoon yourself in your grief, and you don’t know what’s going to come of that grief. Here at the Hope and Healing Place, we offer support groups free of charge to anyone in the Amarillo area and as you start navigating, having tools and walking through your grief, we feel like you can become that butterfly again.”
This event will take place on the gazebo of Amarillo College’s Memorial Park from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
The non-profit recommends for those who assist to bring a lawn blanket or chair to the event.
This event is free to the public and you can purchase your own butterfly for $25.
You can reserve them online on their website here.
