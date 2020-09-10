Hundreds of Butterflies will be released at Hope & Healing Place event

“We feel though as life is starting you’re like the caterpillar,” said Laurie Howard, community director at HHP. “You’re just walking around like it’s normal and then death hits you and you almost cocoon yourself in your grief, and you don’t know what’s going to come of that grief. Here at the Hope and Healing Place, we offer support groups free of charge to anyone in the Amarillo area and as you start navigating, having tools and walking through your grief, we feel like you can become that butterfly again.”