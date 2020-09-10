Health experts believe COVID-19 precautions could help prevent the spread of flu

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Health experts believe COVID-19 precautions could help protect the community from the flu.
“It’s great, we finally have a positive angle on this,” said Scott Milton, the city of Amarillo’s public health authority.
Some doctors believe the two respiratory viruses are very similar.
So by protecting yourself from the Coronavirus, you are also protecting yourself from the flu.
Milton believes medical centers could see the positive impact from this.
“Essentially influenza is the same thing. If you can socially distance yourself and not cough on each other and if we were wearing a mask, I think that can have good results,” said Milton.
The Medical Director at the Exceptional Emergency Center says a big way people spread the flu is by coughing or sneezing in close proximity.
There are ways people have been limiting exposure to themselves during the pandemic that could help this fall.
“When somebody with the illness has a mask on, it catches those droplets before they get aerosolized,” said Donald Hubbard, medical director at the Exceptional Emergency Center, “When you’re coughing, the larger droplets that are going to have more virus particles in them fall out of the air pretty fast. They go almost straight down. social distancing is going to keep you from getting those particles.”
While these medical experts are hopeful fewer people will get the flu, some local health clinics are already seeing positive results with another virus.
“So we’re seeing less strep probably because they’re physically distancing, wearing a mask, washing their hands and everything,” said Mariada George, pediatrician at Panhandle Pediatrics.
George says most students get strep throat during the first two weeks of school.
So far though, they’ve only seen two positive cases.
The Hillside Family Health Clinic has also seen a drop in strep throat cases.
They credit it to these COVID-19 precautions.
