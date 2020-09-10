Fundraising begins to renovate old Saint Anthony’s Hospital in North Heights

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The North Heights Advisory Association will host a fundraiser to renovate the Old Saint Anthony’s Hospital.
After being approved for an affordable housing tax credit, the North Heights Advisory Association is ready to get to work.
The organization will be hosting its first fundraiser of many this Saturday in Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. park.
This is an effort to turn the historic Saint Anthony’s Hospital into a new community center.
The center will provide north heights with more resources, jobs, affordable housing, and even restaurants.
“I think it holds the key to economic development in my community. I think once we get the senior housing facility up and going, that we will be able to employ people in the community, people will be able to have nice living space in the community, and it will be something that we in the community can be proud of,” said Executive Director Melodie Graves.
The money raised from the bake sale will go to securing the old building, specifically putting up gates and fixing windows to keep the area safe.
They will also be providing hamburgers and hot dogs to anyone who participates in their community wide clean up day on Sept. 19.
The NHAA will continue to host many fundraisers, such as a Halloween business expo and a holiday cook book.
“We hope to have our cook book out in November for purchase to people who can stock up on those as great gifts for family members and co workers,” said Jerri Glover, NHAA treasurer.
The association will also be hosting larger capital fundraising events in the future.
Members hope the entire Amarillo community will get involved, believing that renovating Saint Anthony’s will be beneficial to everybody.
“The thing that I hope Amarillo understands is that, anything that is of benefit and is built in North Heights benefits all of Amarillo,” finished Glover.
