Doppler Dave Has A Return To Sunshine In The Forecast

Dreary and unseasonably chilly weather persists across the region today with temperatures struggling to warm to even 50 degrees under a blanket of low clouds. Light rain showers have diminished and wind speeds are decreasing, but temperatures are still some 20-30 degrees below normal. We will stay in the mid 40s tonight, but our situation improves dramatically tomorrow as the upper low that has generated all the clouds moves far enough away to allow our skies to clear. As sunshine takes over we will warm nicely into the 70s tomorrow afternoon