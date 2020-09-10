COVID-19 trackers being launched for Amarillo public schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - COVID-19 cases in public schools should be more easily accessible by next week.
The city of Amarillo, the Department of State Health and the Texas American Federation of Teachers all announced COVID-19 trackers in public school districts.
While numbers of two of the trackers will be based off reports from school officials, one tracker is asking for your help reporting cases.
“What we need, is everybody to take responsibility. And when you see something, we need to say something and that is what this tracker is about,” said Randi Weingarten, president of American Federation of Teachers.
Starting this week, the state is requiring all public schools to submit COVID-19 reports each week.
But the Texas American Federation of Teachers worries that this information won’t give the public the information it needs to help stop the spread of the virus.
“One of the big differences that you’ll see between our tracker and what the state is doing is this is going to allow for director interaction from, by and with, our teachers, our support staff, our employees and others,” said Zeph Capo, president of Texas American Federation of Teachers.
While the Texas American Federation of Teachers is relying on the public to help report cases, the state is receiving their data from the schools themselves.
“Right now, we’re already collecting that data, we share that with the health department everyday. So we look at when the student began symptoms, where they were tested, what the test results said, any family members that might be in the home, anyone that they were in contact with at school, if they became symptomatic at school. Then we report all that information to the health department so we can do contact tracing,” said Robyn Cranmer, assistant superintendent of support services, Canyon ISD.
This same data being collected will also be used in a new dashboard by the city of Amarillo.
Sometime in the next two weeks, there will be an interactive map online for people to click on one of the five metro area campus for information on infections.
“Our community will be able to click on a campus and there will be campus specific information related to COVID-19,” said Casie Stoughton, Amarillo Public Health.
The COVID tracker by the Texas American Federation of Teachers is already live.
Capo says you can submit cases anonymously but should provide proof of the COVID-19 case for confirmation.
The trackers from the state and the the city are said to be launched by next week.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.