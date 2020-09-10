COVID-19 trackers being launched for Amarillo public schools

“Right now, we’re already collecting that data, we share that with the health department everyday. So we look at when the student began symptoms, where they were tested, what the test results said, any family members that might be in the home, anyone that they were in contact with at school, if they became symptomatic at school. Then we report all that information to the health department so we can do contact tracing,” said Robyn Cranmer, assistant superintendent of support services, Canyon ISD.