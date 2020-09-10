City of Amarillo continues summer street maintenance program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The City of Amarillo will continue the summer street maintenance program beginning today.
The program includes work on arterial roadways throughout the city.
Officials said the work is expected to last through the end of next week, depending on weather conditions
The project includes provisions to help minimize the impact to traffic, but residents in areas of impact should be aware of flagmen directing traffic, posted signs related to construction and contractor personnel and equipment in work zones.
Those with questions related to this project can call the City of Amarillo Capital Project Development Engineering Department at (806) 378-9334.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.