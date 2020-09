Today, while still chilly in comparison to what we’ve seen so far for September, marks a somewhat return to a normal pattern for the area. We could still see showers popping up, especially in the west as we go throughout this morning. At times, there could be some dense fog in parts of the region as the sun comes up. Expect daytime highs up into the 50′s with a little bit of sunlight returning more and more as we go towards the weekend.