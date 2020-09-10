Amarillo first responders to host virtual 9/11 memorial

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo first responders have decided to host the annual 9/11 memorial virtually this year.
The ceremony will take place at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, and the event will be streamed live on APD, AFD and City of Amarillo Facebook pages for the public to view.
Members of the APD and AFD honor guards, Randall and Potter County Sheriff’s Office and other local first responders will take part in the ceremony.
A statement from Amarillo police said the event will be closed to the public this year due to COVID-19 and state mandated restrictions,
The Facebook live streams will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Friday.
