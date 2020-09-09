WT Football releases game day guidelines

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WTAMU announced today new guidelines and protocols for the upcoming football season.
“We have been diligently planning for the start of football season and the opportunity to welcome fans back to Buffalo Stadium,” said Director of Athletics Michael McBroom in a press release. “Our number one priority is to be able to play games in a safe environment for our student-athletes, our coaches and our fans. We respectfully ask everyone to abide by our new protocols. Let’s unite in coming to the games with a spirit of supporting both teams and their coaches, the athletic trainers and the support staff who have worked so hard to make a 2020 season possible.”
The Buffs currently have seven different games on their 2020 schedule, featuring six different opponents. Only one will be from the Lone Star Conference in Angelo State. Four of the seven games will take place at Buffalo Stadium. The season opener will feature a home game against Oklahoma Panhandle State.
In terms of capacity at Buffalo Stadium, the 50-percent capacity rule will be in effect, meaning that there will be 4,250 seats available.
Fans will be asked to social distance themselves and face recovering will be required from attendees over the age of 10. There will also be hand sanitizers placed throughout the stadium.
Families and small groups of friends will be allowed to sit together as WT officials ask that no group or person sits directly behind or in front of another group of people. They also ask that three seats be placed to the left and right of you separating you from another person or group.
Ticket booths will be closed at the stadium on game days as all single-game tickets must be purchased in advance though the online ticket portal at GoBuffsGo.com. All tickets will be digital or print-at-home tickets.
Student Tickets for current full-time enrolled students will receive first priority for tickets for each game through the “My Buff Portal”. For the Sept. 19 game, tickets can be claimed starting on Sept. 10. In terms of public sales, all remaining tickets will then be sold on the Tuesday of each game week via GoBuffsGo.com. Those tickets will be sold starting Sept. 15. All general admission tickets will be $10.
There also will be no tailgating for at least the first game. WT officials will monitor the situation and update guidelines as needed throughout the season.
