Texas Tech pediatrics headache clinic notice increase in patients after school started

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The start of school is often when physicians at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center begin to see more patients coming in with headaches.
Getting up at a certain time, eating at a certain time, stress of school work, moving from one thing to the next and stress can all play a role in causing headaches in children.
“She literally saved my life,” said Aurora Garcia, patient.
After three years of attending the pediatrics headache clinic at Texas Tech, Aurora Garcia says she owes many things, including her life to Dr. Leborn.
“Some doctors, they would tell me, ‘it’s all in your head. You’re just stressed. You need to see a psychologist.’ and Dr. Leborn, I just gave her a list of my symptoms, she asked me a few questions, she came back right away with an answer. Not only was it great to have an answer what it was but also how to help really treat it,” said Garcia.
Garcia suffered two severe concussions playing soccer in high school resulting in headaches, nausea, slurred speech, confusion and fainting.
Her symptoms were so bad she moved to learning from home for the rest of high school.
Unfortunately this issue isn’t unheard of.
“Headaches, migraines can actually be very disabling and can effect somebody’s quality of life. Their abilities to go to school, perform social activities and so in the headaches clinic we try and identify the types of headache that individual is experiencing and if it is causing tremendous disability, we have various treatments that we can use to try and improve their lives,” said Diana Lebron, pediatric neurology associate professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
Since school started, Dr. Lebron says they have seen an increase of children coming in suffering from headaches.
“Headaches aren’t normal. Pain isn’t normal. It’s kind of the bodies response to telling you that something is wrong. So having a stress headache, or a tension headache for a day when something is going on can be normal. After that not so much,” said April Hunley, family nurse practitioner, headache specialist at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
The pediatric headache clinic has treated children as young as two for headaches. Often it is other symptoms that lead parents to seek help.
“In addition to having the headaches, they look very pale, they have dark circles under their eyes often. Their pupils are enlarged. They have nausea, vomiting. So they’ll have more than just the headache,” said Dr. Lebron.
Treatment options for children with these types of headaches include botox, exercise, nutrition, and physical therapy.
Headache specialist Hunley says this issue is also very common in athletes.
She says a head or neck injury is not something that should be ignored.
