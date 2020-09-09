Record Breaking Cold

This mornings cool down to 39 degrees means we’ve now set two consecutive record lows in our area. The cold is going to continue throughout the day, as we’ll only get up into the mid-40s across the region, with rain and some thundershowers still pushing their way through the area. You can still expect breezy winds to persist out of the north, which can make it feel like we’re down in the 20′s at times. Rain chances will continue until Thursday, at which point we’ll begin to dry out and warm back up.