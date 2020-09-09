Officials search for woman wanted on charge of injuring a child, elderly or disabled person

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are looking for a woman wanted for injuring a child, elderly or disabled person.
The Randall County Sherrffi’s Office said 59-year-old Shari Lane Standford is wanted for this charge.
Standford is described as 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.
If you have information on her whereabouts, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800. For a chance of receiving a cash reward, you can call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 with information.
