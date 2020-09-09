1 new COVID-19 case, 2 recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Tamlyn Cochran | September 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 3:25 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 22 active COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows one new case in Dallam County.

The report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows no new cases and two recoveries in Hartley County.

There are now a total of 224 cases in Dallam County, with 203 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 17 active cases.

There are now a total of 114 cases in Hartley County, with 105 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves five active cases.

There have been a total of 338 combined cases in the counties.

Report Card 9/9/20

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

There are 10,787 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 236

Childress County: 60

Collingsworth County: 17

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 224

Deaf Smith County: 967

Donley County: 55

Gray County: 264

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 105

Hartley County: 114

Hemphill County: 64

Hutchinson County: 153

Lipscomb County: 26

Moore County: 1,126

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 111

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 392

Potter County: 4,211

Randall County: 2,366

Roberts County: 8

Sherman County: 55

Swisher County: 95

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,737 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 10

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 201

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 49

Collingsworth County: 14

Dallam County: 203

Deaf Smith County: 913

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 248

Hall County: 13

Hartley County: 105

Hansford County: 88

Hemphill County: 46

Hutchinson County: 130

Lipscomb County: 21

Motley County: 6

Moore County: 1,066

Ochiltree County: 95

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 351

Potter County: 3,876

Randall County: 2,019

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 46

Swisher County: 83

Wheeler County: 41

There have also been 169 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 4

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 54

Randall County: 35

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,231

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 1,014 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 709

Quay County: 64

Roosevelt County: 210

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.