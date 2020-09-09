2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Gray County

By Bailie Myers | September 9, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 12:18 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Gray County today.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there were also two new recoveries, bringing the total amount of recoveries to 248.

At this time, there are 11 active cases in Gray County.

There are 10,744 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 236

Childress County: 60

Collingsworth County: 17

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 223

Deaf Smith County: 967

Donley County: 55

Gray County: 264

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 105

Hartley County: 114

Hemphill County: 64

Hutchinson County: 153

Lipscomb County: 26

Moore County: 1,126

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 111

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 392

Potter County: 4,194

Randall County: 2,341

Roberts County: 8

Sherman County: 55

Swisher County: 95

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,703 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 10

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 201

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 49

Collingsworth County: 14

Dallam County: 203

Deaf Smith County: 913

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 248

Hall County: 13

Hartley County: 103

Hansford County: 88

Hemphill County: 46

Hutchinson County: 130

Lipscomb County: 21

Motley County: 6

Moore County: 1,066

Ochiltree County: 95

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 351

Potter County: 3,860

Randall County: 2,003

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 46

Swisher County: 83

Wheeler County: 41

There have also been 169 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 4

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 54

Randall County: 35

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,231

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 1,014 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 709

Quay County: 64

Roosevelt County: 210

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

