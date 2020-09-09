Lane closures coming to I-40 eastbound as crews reconstruct bridges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A switch is coming to the traffic flow on I-40 with the re-construction of two new bridges on the eastbound side of the Interstate.
Starting Sunday evening, all traffic will be diverted to the recently updated bridges on the westbound side.
The detour will be completed in time for the morning commute on Thursday, September 17.
TxDOT says these updates are meant to provide a viable transportation system, not just for the local motorist but also those who rely on it to transport goods.
“These bridges are being replaced because they’re old, they’re as old as the Interstate system as it stands going through the city of Amarillo so, about 50-years-old and while they’ve been safe to drive, they cannot carry over-sized or overweight loads. So anything that’s over 80 thousand pounds has to be re-routed, and for the trucking industry that’s a major impact. They rely on I-40 to transport good from east to west from west to east,” said Sonja Gross, information officer at the Amarillo TxDOT district.
TxDOT expects to finish the construction updates by September of next year.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.