Amarillo health experts emphasize importance of flu shot to prevent COVID-19 and flu combination

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo city leaders and health experts emphasized the importance of receiving a flu shot this year in a news conference Wednesday morning.
Dr. Michael Lamanteer, the chief medical officer at BSA, said that if you contract COVID-19 and the flu simultaneously, it could be a more lethal situation. Dr. Lamanteer also mentioned that you cannot get the flu from getting the flu shot.
Dr. Scott Milton, public health authority with TTUHSC, spoke to the timing of getting a flu shot. While typically the immunity from the shot lasts around three to four months, Dr. Milton says it is important to go ahead and receive that shot.
Dr. Milton also spoke to some of the vaccine trials in place. He said Moderna is currently in the latter stages of phase three. The Moderna vaccine is an MRNA that has a high potency and capacity to develop rapidly.
This is a blinded study, meaning half of the participants receive the vaccine and half receive a placebo. Neither party knows which they receive.
Another vaccine trial, AstraZeneca, is ongoing. There has been one complication with a volunteer that is currently under investigation. Dr. Milton says this speaks to the care that is put into the safety of these vaccines.
Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, gave an update on the treatments the hospital is using on COVID-19 patients. He said that the government is now suggesting using remdesivir on people who have not been confirmed to have the virus but are suspected to be infected.
Dr. Lamanteer spoke about dexamethasone and Regeneron. Health experts are still seeing a benefit in using dexamethasone in severe infections, however, using the steroid in mild infections could be harmful.
The Regeneron trial is ongoing at BSA, and Dr. Lamanteer says there have been no deaths in patients using the drug. BSA has seen one dramatic recovery in this trial.
Below are some other points discussed in today’s news conference:
- September 18 marks six months of COVID-19 patients in Amarillo
- NWTH has 18 COVID-19 patients, with six in the ICU and three on ventilators.
- NWTH has enough remdesivir for 80 patients
- BSA has 24 COVID-19 patients, with 17 in the ICU and five on ventilators.
- BSA has had over 500 COVID-19 patients so far.
- The Amarillo VA has five COVID-19 patients, with one in the ICU. 14 veterans are in home isolation.
