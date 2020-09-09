Doppler Dave Has The Latest On This Record Setting September Cold Surge

Dreary conditions are locked in today as our early season September cold blast continues to set records. We started the day at 37 in Amairllo, a record low and the earliest we have ever been below 40, and temperatures have barely moved into the low 40s to make the coldest afternoon ever for September 9th. Scattered light showers continue to track across the region and more activity is possible tonight. Lows tonight will drop back into the upper 30s, probably setting yet another record low but not quite down to the freezing mark. After morning clouds and showers thin tomorrow, temperatures will still be well below normal but into the low 50s by afternoon