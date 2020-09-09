Deaf Smith County: 2 new cases of COVID-19, 39 recoveries

COVID Update (Source: Deaf Smith County)
By Bailie Myers | September 9, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 11:04 AM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County Wednesday.

The report also showed 39 new recoveries and no new deaths.

At this time, there are 34 active cases in the area.

There are 10,738 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 236

Childress County: 60

Collingsworth County: 17

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 223

Deaf Smith County: 967

Donley County: 55

Gray County: 258

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 105

Hartley County: 114

Hemphill County: 64

Hutchinson County: 153

Lipscomb County: 26

Moore County: 1,126

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 111

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 392

Potter County: 4,194

Randall County: 2,341

Roberts County: 8

Sherman County: 55

Swisher County: 95

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,701 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 10

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 201

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 49

Collingsworth County: 14

Dallam County: 203

Deaf Smith County: 913

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 246

Hall County: 13

Hartley County: 103

Hansford County: 88

Hemphill County: 46

Hutchinson County: 130

Lipscomb County: 21

Motley County: 6

Moore County: 1,066

Ochiltree County: 95

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 351

Potter County: 3,860

Randall County: 2,003

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 46

Swisher County: 83

Wheeler County: 41

There have also been 169 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 4

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 54

Randall County: 35

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,231

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 1,014 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 709

Quay County: 64

Roosevelt County: 210

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

