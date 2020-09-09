Curry County inmate accused of multiple attacks on peace officers moved to Department of Corrections

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who is accused of multiple assaults on peace officers has been moved to the Department of Corrections, according to The Eastern New Mexico News.
Adrian Loya, 27, was moved by the Curry County Sheriff’s Department to the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas following a Wednesday morning order approved by District Judge Drew Tatum.
Mark Gallegos, who is the administrator for the Curry County Adult Detention Center, declined to discuss the order until today out of concerns for the safety of his employees.
He said he requested to move Loya to the DOC following an incident on June 7 with detention officers and then worked to expedite the process after another altercation on Sunday with an officer performing rounds.
“That’s one thing we will not put up with, any violence on our officers,” said Gallegos, who denied claims he said the public made that the officer struck Loya.
Loya has been at the center since March 7. According to court records, he is facing three charges that include battery upon a peace officer between February and June.
The third, filed June 10, accused him of punching a detention officer with a closed fist.
Charges stemming from the incident had not yet appeared in court records on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.