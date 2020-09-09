Clovis man sentenced to 18 years in prison for 2018 kidnapping of his girlfriend

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man will spend 18 years in prison for the 2018 kidnapping of his girlfriend.
A judge sentenced 36-year-old Phillip B. Salazar to 18 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections today.
A Curry County jury found him guilty after a two-day trial in June.
Salazar was found guilty of forcing the victim into her apartment and physically assaulting her over the course of several hours.
At the trial, two sexual assault nurse examiners testified about the victim’s extensive injuries.
“It strikes me to consider what you have taken from the victim, the right to feel secure in her home and in her own body,” said District Judge Fred Van Soelen during the sentencing. “There is only one person to blame, yourself.”
Judge Van Soelen imposed the maximum sentence and designated the offense as a serious violent offense, which limits the amount of good time reduction he could receive.
