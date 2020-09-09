Chamber Music Amarillo to Merge with Amarillo Symphony

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony has announced that Chamber Music Amarillo has merged with the Amarillo Symphony today.
Boards of both organizations found that the missions of these entities are closely aligned and the work of bringing high quality music and music education to the Texas Panhandle can be accomplished more effectively and efficiently together.
Chamber Music Amarillo presents concerts featuring small groups of professional musicians, providing a unique musical and artistic experience that allows for the individual to explore the arts through, music, education and community.
The organization collaborates with regional and national professional musicians who are eager to offer their skills and talents for performances and community activities.
The Amarillo Symphony is now merged with CMA and will continue to present chamber music concerts and offer meaningful community engagement experiences throughout the region.
“I am thrilled for Chamber Music Amarillo to join forces with the Amarillo Symphony,” said David Palmer, Artistic Director of CMA. “Indeed, the opportunity to work with the symphony team is extraordinary for us. The board of directors and staff of Chamber Music Amarillo are eternally grateful for these last 22 seasons, and we are very excited to continue sharing our brand with you all as part of the Amarillo Symphony!”
“The merger of Chamber Music Amarillo with the Amarillo Symphony will ensure that music will reach more and more people in the Panhandle of Texas,” said Andrew Hay, executive director of the Amarillo Symphony. “The partnership between these two performing arts organizations broadens our artistic horizons, allows for flexibility in service, and will positively impact future musicians and music lovers.”
