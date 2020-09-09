Blood drive donation for rare blood disease that primarily affects African Americans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The AG all-stars basketball team and Amarillo Area Black Chamber of commerce join a blood drive for Sickle Cell Awareness.
The need for blood and bone marrow donors affects all walks of life. September is Sickle Cell Awareness month which primarily affects that African American population.
“AG all-stars in the Amarillo area and Black Chamber of Commerce has come together to do this blood drive. It’s in the month of September, so we are focusing on sickle cell, which is a blood disorder,” said Timothy Gassaway, president of Amarillo Area Black Chamber of Commerce.
In our blood stream we all have red blood cells, those cells are round and smooth.
When someone is suffering with sickle cell anemia, those blood cells are shaped like a boomerang.
“And as they flow through the blood stream, they hang up and they get caught and it’s very, very painful for the patient,” said Suzanne Talley, executive director at Coffee Memorial Blood Center.
1 out of a hundred Hispanics will be affected by this disease and 1 out of 13 African Americans will be affected by it.
“It is important that the African American community and Hispanic community comes out because the blood donors, they will potentially be matched with other people that actually have the exact matching that they need,” said Gassaway.
The AG all-stars basketball team and Amarillo Area Black Chamber of commerce have come together, making this blood drive different from most by focusing on sickle cell anemia.
“So this blood drive is different than your everyday blood drive for a couple of reasons. One, it’s reaching out to a specified ethnicity in celebration of a very specific disease, sickle cell anemia. That’s a very painful blood disorder that targets primarily the African American community. So we want to get those donations in, so that we give these patients of that similar same ethnicity, a better chance at survival,” said Talley.
This blood drive will also direct people on how to register to be a possible bone marrow donors for the Be The Match organization.
“Not that anyone else in the community can’t come out, because blood is always readily needed. And, so we want everybody to come out, but we are going to focus on trying to find matches for people that are in need right now,” said Gassaway.
If you’re interested in donating blood as well as applying for a kit to be a possible bone marrow match, make sure check out the Warford Activity Center this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and look for the bloodmobile.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.