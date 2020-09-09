Amarillo Public Library hosts online story times, book sale goes virtual

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is making adjustments in the “interests of safety” by hosting a number of their events virtually.
The library announced a return to their virtual story times on Facebook and announced their annual book sale would be virtual this year.
Virtual Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. every weekday on the Amarillo Public Library Facebook page.
The annual book sale will look different this year as well.
“We’ve come us with a plan for a virtual book sale that won’t be perfect, but will hopefully give you a chance to have fun browsing the shelves and stock your home library,” said Stacy Yates, public relations coordinator at the library, in a release.
At 9:00 a.m. Saturday, a link will be posted to the library Facebook page to route customers to a Google Drive folder of photographs of shelves lined with available books.
To purchase a book, send an email to Stacy.Yates@amarillolibrary.org with a list of the books you would like to purchase.
Mass-market paperbacks are $1 and hardcovers, trade paperbacks, audio books and DVDs are $2 each.
Orders will be filled on a first-come/first-served basis and will be bagged for pick up. Customers can pick up and pay for their books at the Downtown Library upon receipt of an email notification that the order is ready.
