Amarillo Public Library committed to keep community involved during COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library get innovative as COVID-19 cases remain steady.
After the cancellation of many events, the public library is getting innovative and committed to keeping the community involved.
“The primary mission of any library is to connect people with information, to enrich their lives, and to help them be better educated. And the fact that we’re in a pandemic does not relieve us of that responsibility. So we have come up with every way we can think of to keep our services available. We have taken our story times online, we have created take-home kits for our programs, we have a book club that’s meeting by Zoom,” said Stacy Clopton Yates, Amarillo Public Library public relations coordinator.
The take-home kits were done in an effort to stay connected to kids in the community, providing children with fun activities.
Their most recent kit includes craft supplies and instructions on how to write a letter to their grandparents.
The Amarillo Public Library has also packaged take-home backpacks, filled with books and worksheets for young children and toddlers.
“These are available to be checked out. They’re just like a book so you can have them for 6 weeks. Once you return them, we quarantined them for 24 hours, thoroughly clean them,” said Early Literacy Librarian Krystal Groneman.
This is in part to ensure children are still being read to by their parents.
“Children from birth to about three years, that’s when they’re learning the most,” continued Groneman. "So definitely encourage reading to your little’s and your babies.”
The public library is also hosting their popular book fair via Facebook and email this month.
They will post and send out a link containing photos of books and other items for sale at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Customers have until 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening to email the library and claim the items they want.
This unique book fair was organized in hopes of raising money that will be put back into the community.
“One of the great things about all of the fundraisers that are held by Friends of the Amarillo Public Library, is that in addition to raising money for all of the important work that they do, they are a community service,” said Clopton Yates.
