Amarillo Public Library committed to keep community involved during COVID-19

“The primary mission of any library is to connect people with information, to enrich their lives, and to help them be better educated. And the fact that we’re in a pandemic does not relieve us of that responsibility. So we have come up with every way we can think of to keep our services available. We have taken our story times online, we have created take-home kits for our programs, we have a book club that’s meeting by Zoom,” said Stacy Clopton Yates, Amarillo Public Library public relations coordinator.