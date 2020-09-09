Amarillo police arrest man after aggravated assault that left 60-year-old man dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man after an aggravated assault that resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man.
Around 9:56 p.m. on August 30, police were called to an assault near Southwest 5th Avenue and South Harrison Street.
Police arrived to find 60-year-old Lee Bret Dillman sitting in an SUV with major injuries. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Fabian Maurice Robledo, was still on the scene. Police arrested him for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injuries.
He has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
Police say Dillman died on Sunday, Sept. 6 from his injuries.
Robledo has now been charged with murder.
