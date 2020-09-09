Amarillo COVID-19 report for Sept. 9 shows 42 new cases, 32 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 593 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 42 new cases and 32 recoveries.
There are a total of 4,211 confirmed cases in Potter County and 2,366 in Randall County.
5,895 people have recovered and 89 have died.
There are 85 pending tests.
There are 10,786 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 236
Childress County: 60
Collingsworth County: 17
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 223
Deaf Smith County: 967
Donley County: 55
Gray County: 264
Hall County: 16
Hansford County: 105
Hartley County: 114
Hemphill County: 64
Hutchinson County: 153
Lipscomb County: 26
Moore County: 1,126
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 111
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 392
Potter County: 4,211
Randall County: 2,366
Roberts County: 8
Sherman County: 55
Swisher County: 95
Wheeler County: 42
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,735 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 10
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 201
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 49
Collingsworth County: 14
Dallam County: 203
Deaf Smith County: 913
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 248
Hall County: 13
Hartley County: 103
Hansford County: 88
Hemphill County: 46
Hutchinson County: 130
Lipscomb County: 21
Motley County: 6
Moore County: 1,066
Ochiltree County: 95
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 351
Potter County: 3,876
Randall County: 2,019
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 46
Swisher County: 83
Wheeler County: 41
There have also been 169 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 4
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 54
Randall County: 35
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,231
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 1,014 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 709
Quay County: 64
Roosevelt County: 210
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.