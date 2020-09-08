WT Football adds two more games to 2020 schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The WT Buffs announced Tuesday afternoon the addition of three additional games to their 2020 schedule, taking on Angelo State and Colorado Mesa.
The Buffs will play a home-and-home series against fellow LSC opponent Angelo State, followed by a home game against Colorado Mesa.
WT makes the trip to San Angelo on Sept. 26 to take on the Rams, as San Angelo will make the trip back to Canyon on Oct. 24. This will be the first time the two LSC teams have played twice in a single season since the series began back in 1983.
WT and Colorado Mesa will face off for the first time in more than a decade on Nov. 21 at Buffalo Stadium, as the Buffs look to make the series score 3-0. The last time the Buffs went on to win against Colorado Mesa was on Aug. 31, 2006 in Canyon where the Buffs won 44-14.
With the addition of these three games, WT currently has seven games on their 2020 schedule including matchups with Oklahoma Panhandle State, Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian and North American. Team officials plan on having around eight or nine games by the time the season begins.
