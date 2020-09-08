United Way of Amarillo and Canyon host annual Campaign Kickoff event at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon host their annual kickoff luncheon today at Hodgetown.
Joined by key note speaker, life-coach Jessie funk, the event included songs, speeches, and powerful videos showing the work United Way is doing to help those in need.
With COVID-19 impacting so many, United Way continues to keep their main focus on fighting poverty.
“The most important program we do really is to fight poverty in our community,” said Kasey Long, senior resource development director. “The money is dispersed equally among different non-profits in the community, but all of them are trying to fight to get those people out of the warzone of poverty.”
COVID-19 has left more community members in need of child care, shelter, and more.
United Way says they will strive to reach their $4-million goal and continue to help every person they can.
“Every year the need is high in the community. And we want to just bring a message of hope and we want to provide people an opportunity to give to their community and give back to this campaign which will go onto program providers that fill the needs in this community,” said Campaign Co-Chair, Cody Jones.
