Multiple life-sized signage expected next summer in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo community will expect 30 to 35 new directional signs in the downtown area in 2021.
The signs will include dramatic artistic signs that catch the eye of pedestrians walking by.
This morning, the downtown Wayfinding project announced they have arrived at a final design for the new directional signage for downtown Amarillo.
“It’s a system of signage for downtown to help get people both into downtown and then once they’re there, to show them the attractions and assets that we have available both to tourists and to residents,” said Emily Koller, economic development and neighborhood vitalization manager, City of Amarillo
The signs are primarily monument signs and will be installed on sidewalks all around the downtown area.
Some of them will be for vehicular traffic and there will be pedestrian scaled signs and maps.
“And so some of them function as both, like the front will be for vehicles and then the back will have photographs and maps and interesting things about Amarillo on them. And, they’re kind of works of art in and of themselves. They’re not just meant to be signs on the sidewalk,” said Koller.
The signs are intended to create a sense of artistry.
“The design of it is very intentional. It tried to take some of the art deco inspired elements of Amarillo’s downtown architecture, while still being very readable,” said Jason Boyett, chair of public arts and beautification board for the City of Amarillo.
The committee agreed on the final sign. The sign will include yellow, grey and the red tag color on the side for the street.
The bottom skyline image is the final artwork that will be placed on the signage.
“Within a week, we’re expecting there to be a prototype that’s going to be out on the sidewalk, it’s going to be scaled appropriately. And it should be in front of Hodgetown. So you’ll be able to see the kind of life-size install. And that’s sort of the final step in this process. It’s going to be a canvas. And so it’ll be strapped, strapped to like plywood. But it will be the actual size of the sign, that actual final design,” said Koller.
The final steps include the final sign off and seeing the life-size sign installed in downtown.
“Since the Tears one is paying for it, it’ll be sort of a final approval and authorization. And we expect to have that within the next couple of months,” said Koller.
The life-size signs will be placed around attraction sites like Hodegtown and Polk Street, with the expected complete installation by next summer.
