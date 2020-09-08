I-40 traffic switch delayed due to weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The cold, wet weather that is expected to continue through tomorrow has delayed a traffic switch on I-40 and motorists should expect traffic delays.
Delayed traffic switch has occurred that was scheduled for later this week on I-40.
The delayed progress being made on the reconstruction of six bridges at Whitaker Road, Lakeside Drive and Pullman Road.
The new bridges on I-40 westbound have been completed and all traffic will be diverted to these new bridges.
This will impact both directions of travel starting in the early evening on Sunday, September 13.
The movement of traffic to the new lanes will continue through Wednesday, September 16, and motorists should expect delays and shifting of traffic patterns.
I-40 westbound traffic from the Pullman Road entrance ramp to Eastern Street will be reduced to one lane during this time.
Eastbound traffic will also be reduced to one lane starting at 7:00 p.m. each night.
If the weather improves, the traffic detour will be completed in time for the morning traffic on Thursday, September 17.
All traffic will be on the new westbound bridges with traffic opened to two lanes in each direction.
This traffic configuration will remain in place until the conclusion of the project, which is expected in November 2021.
This includes the construction of two more bridges on I-40 eastbound.
As weather permits, TxDOT’S contractor will work 24 hours a day in a effort to minimize the impact to the traveling public.
Everyone is asked to drive with extra caution during this traffic switch and be mindful of the construction zone speed limits.
