The approaching cold front is looking to begin making its way through the area in the mid-morning hours, reaching Amarillo by by lunchtime. With it you can expect rapidly cooling temperatures, strong winds, and rain chances increasing through the evening going overnight. We’ll actually reach our daytime high by 10 this morning and slowly drop to our low down in the high-30s. Expect possible freezing conditions in the northwest portions of the area, although any freeze shouldn’t last long.