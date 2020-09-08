DPS: 2019 crime report for Amarillo shows fewer rapes and burglaries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Texas Department of Public Safety report said the Amarillo crime rate went up in 2019, but there was a decrease in the number of burglaries and rapes.
The report shows three more murders and 62 more auto thefts in 2019. There were 39 fewer rapes and 97 fewer burglaries.
The following are the Amarillo crime numbers for 2019:
- Murder - 15
- Rape - 161
- Robbery - 246
- Assault - 1,025
- Burglary - 1,439
- Larceny-Theft - 5,425
- Auto Theft - 971
- Total: 9,282
