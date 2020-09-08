Doppler Dave’s Crazy Weather Forecast

Afterhighs in the 90s over the Labor Day Weekend our very strong and record setting September cold front is bringing dramatic changes to the area. Strong northerly winds are gusting near 40mph as temperatures drop into the 40s today, already below record cold levels. Factoring in the blustery conditions, wind chills are dropping into the 20s and 30s. Drizzle has begun and we expect heavier rain starting by evening and lasting off and on through tomorrow. Although we will have record cold temps overnight in the 30s, we do not anticipate a freeze or a change over to snow. The exception may possibly be in the NW corner near Clayton and Boise City where temperatures may approach the freezing mark and a wintry mix of precipitation is possible. Cold and rainy conditions are expected all day tomorrow with temperatures only in the 40s.