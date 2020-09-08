Cold, wet and windy.

In the wake of the cold front, along with temperatures dropping, low clouds will remain across the area through tomorrow. There is a very pronounced upper level low moving south across the four corners area and it is this that will keep us in very good rain chances for tonight into tomorrow and even Thursday. Strong northerly winds that are gusting between 30-40 mph will keep the cold air moving across the panhandles. With lows in the upper 30s and low 40s we will see windchill values down in the 20s and 30s for Wednesday morning so bundle up! Our warm up will begin Friday.