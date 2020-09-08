City of Amarillo to host public hearing on budget, property tax increase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is conducting a public hearing on the proposed 2020-21 budget today, which includes a 4.23 percent property tax increase.
The proposed increased would raise more total property taxes compared to last year’s budget by $1,931,428 or 3.89 percent.
The city is considering the proposed tax rate increase of $0.39 per $100 of taxable property, compared to last year’s rate of $0.38 per $100 of taxable property.
Since the proposed rate is not greater than the voter-approval tax rate of $0.41, the city is not required to hold an election at which voters may accept or reject the proposal. Officials said the hearing will give the public a chance to express their support for or opposition to the proposed rate, but the decision ultimately rests with the council.
After taking into account the property value increase and proposed tax rate increase, the difference for a home with a taxable rate of $142,818 compared to last year’s rate would be $29.68. The city said the tax increase will not raise property taxes on a $100,000 home.
City officials said the public is encouraged to attend the hearing to express their views on the proposed budget changes. The hearing is at 4:00 p.m. in the Grand Plaza of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex at 401. S. Buchanan Street.
You can participate in the hearing in person or by phone at (346) 248-7799. When prompted, use the meeting ID: 968 9389 2680#.
