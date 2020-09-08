Bell receives $272 million contract to produce helicopters for the Czech Republic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bell Textron Inc. will receive more than $272 million for the production and delivery of aircraft for use by the government of the Czech Republic.
The company said the funds are a part of a fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract for the production of eight UH-1Y and four AH-1Z helicopters.
The work will be split between production facilities in Fort Worth and Amarillo.
Bell said the project is expected to be complete by November 2023.
Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $272, 161,641 will be given at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year, according to a statement.
