Amarillo’s used car dealerships thrive due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Used car dealership sales has increased during Labor Day weekend this year due to COVID-19.
The demand for one type of car on the market is skyrocketing like never before.
“The used car market is probably the best it’s ever been, not just for the customers, but for the dealerships,” said Marc Cannon, executive director at Auto Nation.
The pandemic has increased the demand for used cars all over city.
There have been 734 more used cars bought in Amarillo this August than last year.
Cannon says the higher concern for distancing during these times is prompting people to buy cars.
“The fact is people want their own vehicle, they don’t want to do ride shares,"said Cannon "They want to control their own environment.”
Since some manufacturers stopped making cars due to COVID-19, Cannon says consumers have fewer choices.
On the other hand, there are a variety of used cars.
“We see more and more people wanting a specific vehicle, wanting a certain type. If they cant get it, even if they haven’t bought a used vehicle, they love the warranty, they love the fact we stand by them, and the fact of the matter is they’re willing to come in and purchase that vehicle because it’s what they want,” said Cannon.
“Some people are just desperate right now for certain types of cars,” said the President at Beaton’s Auto Sales, Gerald Beaton.
With more people wanting used cars, dealers say it’s been difficult to fill the lots.
“Demand right now is greater than the supply,” said Beaton
Beaton says with people constantly buying, used car dealerships have to constantly be on the look out for new ones to bring in.
He says over the last six months, their search hasn’t stopped.
He says him and his business partners search the market for used cars eight hours a day, six days a week.
