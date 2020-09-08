Amarillo College receives funding for Institutional Transformation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Council on Education announced today that Amarillo College and Dominican University of California are the recipients of the 2020 ACE/Fidelity Investment Award for Institutional Transformation.
The award which includes $10,000, was created to recognize institutions that have responded to higher education challenges in innovation and creative ways and achieved dramatic changes in a short period.
"Amarillo College and Dominican University of California forged their own futures by adapting to the challenging needs of their student body and the higher education landscape,' said ACE President Ted Mitchell. “I am proud to honor their efforts with this award through the generous support of Fidelity Investments.”
“It is increasingly important for colleges and universities to find innovative ways to address the evolving needs and challenges facing their students,” said Debra Frey, vice president of analytics and marketing at Fidelity Investments. “Fidelity Investments congratulates Amarillo College and Dominican University of California on being recognized for their outstanding efforts to improve the experience and outcomes for their student bodies. We honored to provide our support to this exceptional program.”
Amarillo College is a community college and Hispanic-Serving Institution.
In 2004, the college utilized student secret shoppers, focus groups, and survey data to identify challenges that their students faced.
Amarillo College created a dynamic five-year strategic plan, No Excuses 2020, with a clear vision of 70 percent completion.
According to Amarillo College, students were determined to set the values of the college, which gave rise to the AC Culture of Caring Initiative.
The initiative integrated accelerated learning, predictive-analytics, and wraparound social services to overcome student poverty barriers.
Over five years, AC saw a 75 percent growth rate in first-generation students graduating with a degree or certificate, a 64 percent growth rate in Pell students graduating, and increases in the rates of students passing courses, especially for Hispanic and African-American students.
“Our transformation started with a deep commitment to loving the students we had and redesigning the entire institution for her,” said Amarillo College President Russell Lowery-Hart. “When our student needs are at the center of our work, we not only change their social mobility, we transform the economic future of our community and region.”
