Amarillo City Council voted for new property to be new City Hall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Amarillo City Council voted to add four blocks to the city’s property holdings today.
The total expense will be $4.7 million plus closing costs and other charges for three large buildings and a vacant property in the warehouse district downtown.
There will be a feasibility study before a planned closing of the sale on November 30.
The purchase contract is for the properties located at 500 S. G rant Street, 621 S. Johnson Street, and 707 S. Johnson Street in Downtown Amarillo.
Rio Canadian Rental Properties is the current owner of the buildings and land including the former Amarillo Hardware Building which would become the new City Hall.
City Manager Jared Miller said the cost of that purchase and conversion would be less than the renovation needed for the current City Hall.
