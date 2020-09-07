Strong cold front ahead...

The smokey haze kept our temps down a little bit today along with keeping our winds a bit lighter. All eyes are on a strong cold front arriving on Tuesday that will bring some big changes to the area. Northerly winds will arrive around midday and will be on the increase through the afternoon hours taking us from the mid 60s to the mid 50s by late afternoon. The winds will also be on the increase and will be gusting over 40 mph by mid afternoon. We even have a decent chance for a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be on the increase into the nighttime hours and could be gusting over 50 mph as a cold rain spreads across the panhandles. Temps will likely drop into the 30s for Wednesday morning but the chances for a rain/snow mix should stay well to the NW. High temperatures will stay in the 40s for Wednesday.