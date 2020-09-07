Scholarship offered for future students during College Fairs online virtual

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - College Fairs Online will hold a Virtual College Preview Week from September ,14 to 19, for high school students nationwide to do from home.
The event, will help students learn how to apply for college and give them a chance to ask questions directly to college representatives from many different colleges.
During the event, students will go online and be able to talk to representatives about things such as financial aid and admission.
Students will also learn about filling out the free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and preparing for college as well as any other questions they may have.
Each student that participates is also entered in a drawing for a $300 scholarship.
“College Fairs Online is a great opportunity for the students to learn what different colleges around the U.S. offer and get great tips on what to expect during the application process and beyond,” said Tara Pendleton, founder of College Fairs Online.
Click here to register for the free event.
For more information about College Fairs Online click here.
