Panhandle teams continue to rise in state rankings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After two exciting weeks of football played, we enter week three of the 2020 season with eight Panhandle teams ranked inside their respective top-10′s. The Panhandle has at least one team in every division from 1A-5A, with two teams in 2A and three in six-man football.
The Tascosa Rebels are our first team that comes in ranked as they still sit at No. 10 before the start of the 5A season. Expect big things from the Rebels this season.
In 4A, the Dumas Demons, surprise surprise, are still undefeated after taking down Lubbock Estacado 38-13 in week two. Senior quarterback Spencer Williams continues ti impress as the Demons sit in a position as the fourth best team in Texass 4A class. They are the only team in the Panhandle to be ranked in 4A.
Meanwhile in 3A, the Canadian Wildcats, despite losing to 4A No. 8 Iowa Park, have risen to the No. 1 spot in the rankings. Despite losing 28-21, the Wildcats proved they can compete with not just a bigger team/school, but also can compete with one of the best the state has to offer. It shows just how talented this Canadian team really is, especially with their star quarterback back and healthy.
Over in 2A is where things get exciting for the Texas Panhandle as both the Wellington Skyrockets (1-0) and Stratford Elks (1-1) find themselves ranked. After falling to Spearman in week one, Stratford came back with an impressive win over Avian Cruz and the WT Stinnett Comanches in 38-16 fashion. They come in at No. 7, where as the Skyrockets come in at No. 3 after taking down New Deal 22-14.
In 1A, White Deer, Happy and Groom all find themselves ranked. White Deer comes in at No. 8 after falling to Rankin 73-34. However, they don’t fall or lose respect on account of the fact that Rankin is the No. 1 ranked team in the entire state of Texas. Meanwhile, Happy comes in at No. 10 after taking down the Nazareth Swifts 58-44. The Groom Tigers also find themselves ranked in the second division of 1A football.
Stay tuned with all things high school football by following along with Evan Abramson, Claudia Faust and Lance Lahnert only on NewsChannel 10 Sports.
