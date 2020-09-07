Palo Duro Canyon attendance is down due to COVID-19, but the park is sold out for Labor Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Canyon has seen a decrease in attendance numbers this Labor Day weekend due to COVID-19, but have sold out their camping passes and day permits for the day.
“So far, having a great Labor Day Weekend. We’ve been full, both our days permits as well as for camping all weekend. The trading post has been busy, the riding stables have been packed. Other than being a little warm this weekend, the weathers been pretty good. Everybody’s been out enjoying themselves, so a really good weekend,” said Joseph Allen, the park superintendent at Palo Duro State Park
Overall, visitation has been down 15 percent compared to 2019. Given the conditions of the pandemic this year, the park has stayed fairly busy.
“Obviously because of COVID were trying to find something that we could do that’s fun while still safe at the same time. Getting out of the house, so, we were looking everywhere trying to find something,” said Shoel Burns, student at The University of Texas at Dallas.
Since the Reserve America System set place at the park, it made it easier for staff and visitors to make reservations.
“When the COVID hit, being able to reserve your day pass online, and print those things out online, or have your ticket on your phone, I think has been a real saving grace for everybody coming out to enjoy the park,” said Allen.
Labor Day weekend has kept the park busy and has had a steady stream of people coming in and out of the gate today.
“So we’ve been full for our day’s permits and for camping since Friday. And we are full today for both. We’ve got spots opening up again tomorrow again with the weekday kicking back in. But ya, we’re busy,” said Allen.
“There was actually a pretty good amount of people. The only part that was kind of disappointing was the fire ban until October,” said Burns.
The park expects the overall visitor number to be lower because of COVID-19 and are seeing a normal amount of people visiting. About half of the visitors are locals and about half are traveling from other places.
“Were actually fully staffed this summer. Which is a little bit abnormal for us. But that certainly helps out and of course all of our responding agency partners in the community have been excellent this year. And so we have had a very successful year in terms of keeping everybody safe that’s coming out to the park,” said Allen.
The Palo Duro Canyon has seen a decrease in families during the weekday since students headed back to school, but are still seeing their weekends full of visitors.
